7-year-old girl dies in Matthews crash, another young girl in critical condition

A 7-year-old girl died from injuries suffered in a Friday night crash in Matthews.

The crash happened in the 3300 block of Sam Newell Road in front of Crown Point Elementary School.

Four people were in the vehicle when it crashed into a tree. The driver and a 1-year-old boy were reportedly taken to the hospital and have since been released.

Two 7-year-old girls were also in the car. One of the little girls died due to her injuries. the other is still in critical condition, Matthews police said.

According to police, speed could be determined to be a contributing factor in the crash, but the incident is still under investigation.

