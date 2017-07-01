Crash leaves hundreds without power in east Charlotte

Hundreds of people are without power after a car knocked down a power pole in east Charlotte Saturday morning.

The crash reportedly happened just before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and 10th Street.

According to Duke Energy, 367 customers are without power. They estimate repairs be finished by 6 p.m. Saturday.

