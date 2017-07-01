Man found dead near train tracks in Charlotte

A man was found dead near train tracks just after midnight Saturday morning. Police believe he was hit by a train.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the man was killed when he was hit by a cargo train. Officers were called about a possible deceased person near W. 9th Street and N. Smith Street. When officers got there they found 59-year-old Victor Williams dead.

Police say it is not clear if Williams was sitting, standing or attempting to cross the railroad tracks when the collision occurred.

Mr. Williams was wearing dark clothing and police do not know if alcohol or drugs played a role in his death.

At this point, police do not know when Mr. Williams was hit.

