Standoff underway in Huntersville after shooting

Huntersville police say they are in a standoff with an alleged shooter in one Huntersville neighborhood.



Police say a woman was shot in a domestic dispute overnight at a home on Steuben Drive. They say the alleged shooter is still inside the home.



The woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.



Police said the shooter and victim knew one another. The neighborhood was evacuated for safety and police do not believe anyone else is in danger.



Police say it is an active investigation.



