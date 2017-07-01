Standoff ends in Huntersville, shooting suspect on the loose

Huntersville police say they were in a standoff with an alleged shooter in one Huntersville neighborhood for hours Saturday morning.



Police say a woman was shot in a domestic dispute before 6 a.m. at a home on Steuben Drive.

Jonathan Williams has been identified as the person wanted in the shooting. They believe Williams hid inside the home and escaped while the shooting victim was being treated. He's described as being a convicted felon and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police said the shooter and victim knew one another. The neighborhood was evacuated for safety and police did not believe anyone else was in danger.

Witnesses in the area heard what appeared to be a "flash-bang" device go off a little after 10 a.m. By 1 p.m. law enforcement opened Steuben Drive, but heavy police presence remained on scene.



Police say it continues to be an active investigation.



Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.