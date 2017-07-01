Image released of accused shooter involved Huntersville standoff

Huntersville police are looking for a man who they say shot a woman during a domestic dispute which prompted a standoff Saturday morning.

Officers are asking for help in finding Johnathan Edward Williams in reference to the shooting on Steuben Drive. His whereabouts are unknown, according to police.

Huntersville police were called to a home on Steuben Drive at approximately 4:40 a.m. When they arrived, they reportedly found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. They removed her from the home, believing the shooter may still be inside the house.

SWAT was called and responded to the neighborhood. The neighborhood was evacuated for safety, even though police did not believe anyone else was in danger.

For hours, SWAT tried to make contact with the alleged shooter in the home and entered the house at 11:50 a.m. Their search revealed that the shooter was gone. They believe the shooter ran away from the home while the shooting victim was being treated.

The woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay, according to police. Police said the shooter and victim knew one another.

Williams was identified as the person wanted in the shooting. He's described as being a convicted felon and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He is described as being 5'9" and 160 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Huntersville police obtained warrants for discharging a firearm into an occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and assault by pointing a gun.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnathan Edward William should contact Lieutenant Sean Freeston of the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867. You can also visit http://www.northmeckcrimestoppers.org. ?



