CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Beat G-Braves 6-2 Friday

Danish, Knights Beat the G-Braves 6-2 Friday

BB&T Ballpark Welcomes 100th Charlotte Knights Game Sell-Out Crowd in History



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- RHP Tyler Danish was sharp over seven innings, while Danny Hayes, Ronald Bueno, and Rymer Liriano all homered to propel the Charlotte Knights to a 6-2 win over the Gwinnett Braves on Friday in the opening game of their four-game series in front of a sell-out crowd of 10,231 fans at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. The sell-out crowd was the 100th in BB&T Ballpark history in 250 regular season Knights games. The ballpark opened on April 11, 2014.



Danish (2-6, 4.40) gave up just two runs on six hits over seven strong inning to earn his second win of the season. The 22-year-old right-hander dazzled over his seven frames and allowed just one walk on the night. He fanned four batters and threw 79 pitches (51 for strikes). RHP Brad Goldberg and RHP Gregory Infante each tossed a scoreless inning on the evening.



The Charlotte offense used the long ball to get past the G-Braves in Friday’s opener. Hayes ripped his team-leading 14th home run of the season in the fourth inning off Gwinnett RHP Kris Medlen (0-2, 7.01), who was saddled with the loss. It was one of two homers Medlen allowed on the night.



One inning later, Bueno launched his third home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth inning. With the Knights ahead by a score of 4-2, Liriano roped a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the team a 6-4 lead. The home run by Liriano was his fifth of the season. The Knights led the way with eight hits on the night.



Nicky Delmonico, who was selected to the 2017 Triple-A Baseball All-Star Game earlier in the day, went 2-for-4 with a run scored. The win was Charlotte’s third-straight and 35th on the season.



The Knights will continue their four-game series against the G-Braves from BB&T Ballpark on Saturday. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and Atlanta Braves infielder Freddie Freeman is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Gwinnett. Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action. The game will also be televised on MY 12 WMYT. Charlotte 49ers head baseball coach Loren Hibbs will join Matt and Mike in the booth.





Tommy Viola

Director of PR/Media Relations

324 S Mint St

Charlotte, NC 28202

Office: 704-274-8203

tommyv@charlotteknights.com