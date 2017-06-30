Four people, including three children, rushed to hospital after crash in Matthews

Four people, including three children, were rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in Matthews Friday night.

The wreck happened just after 10 p.m. on Sam Newell Road, which was closed in both directions between Margaret Wallace Road Williams Road while crews worked the scene.

Medic said four people, all with very serious injuries, were taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Three of those injured were pediatric patients, Medic said.

At the scene, it appeared a single vehicle went down a steep embankment off the side of the road.

Officials have not said what may have led to the crash.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.