Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old woman missing in Morganton

Officials in Morganton have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 87-year-old woman believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Betty Culler Stock was last seen on the 300 block of East Fleming Drive wearing a flowered sweater, green slacks, and gray slippers. She may be driving a green 1996 Dodge Caravan with NC plate XDV4265.

Stock is described as a white female with short gray hair and hazel eyes. She is 5'5" tall and weighs 140 lbs.

Anyone who sees Stock or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Buchanan at the Morganton Department of Public Safety at 828-437-1911.

