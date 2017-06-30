Pregnant woman says contractions started after crash, other driver took off

Some of us have the ability to see that best in people, but a Charlotte woman says that trusting spirit left her the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

Kristin Catalan is eight months pregnant. Thursday, she was driving home from work when she says a car rear-ended her.

“Before I know it, I heard this big 'bang' behind me,” she said.

Catalan’s fender bender happened at the intersection of Steele Creek Road and Byrum Drive.

“It wasn’t hard enough to make the airbag go off, but my stomach bumped the steering wheel. So I was really scared at that point,” she said.

Instead of pulling over, Catalan said the other vehicle took off. So she followed, honking at the driver until she pulled over.

“She came down and talked to me and was rubbing my belly and was like, 'are you OK?' She played the whole thing,” Catalan said.

Catalan says she started to feel premature contractions while talking to the college-aged woman. She says the driver offered to follow her home so they could work out the insurance issues with her husband.

“I didn’t think about calling the police, I was really thinking of my baby. So she was like, 'we’ll follow you, we’ll follow you,'” Catalan said.

But not long after they pulled away, Catalan says the woman disappeared.

“I was devastated, I was like, oh my gosh. She just left,” she said.

The contractions continued, forcing Catalan to be picked up in an ambulance and taken to the hospital where she says stayed overnight.

Because she was so worried about her baby, Catalan says she didn’t get the woman’s name or plate number. She only has a photo of the car the driver offered to take on her phone, but it does not show the tag.

“Where's the sense of responsibility now these days?” Catalan asked.

By the time Catalan called the police, it was too late. The damage to her vehicle isn't terrible, but she doesn’t think she should be responsible for something she didn’t cause.

“If she has a conscience - I hope she has a conscience - I wouldn’t be able to keep this on my conscience at all,” she said.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.