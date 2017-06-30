Class of '67 tours Rowan-Cabarrus Community College for 50th anniversary

From Rowan-Cabarrus Community College: A lot has changed since Larry Clodfelter graduated from what is now Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. But then again, fifty years will do that.

The nine graduates of the electronics technology class of 1967 attended what was then Rowan Technical Institute. Their courses were taught on North Campus’s Building 100 – the single solitary building at the time.

“Building 100 had a machine shop, welding and auto repair, and they also offered mechanical engineering and fire technology, I think,” said Clodfelter. He and fellow graduate, Tommy Blanchard, planned the reunion.

These graduates returned to North Campus after fifty years to celebrate. The group has continued to get together every five years since graduation.

“We ultimately became more than colleagues and classmates. We became a group of friends – including our instructor, Mr. Matt McCullah. He joined us for our reunions, too, up until his passing.”

After graduating with their associate degrees, the group went off to work. Clodfelter went to Bell Labs, but some of his classmates found themselves at Duke Power, Stanford GE, Electrical Design and other companies.

“I made a career out of what I learned at Rowan Tech,” said Clodfelter.

Clodfelter thinks back fondly on his time at Rowan-Cabarrus.

“I remember I was banned from the library at one point for not tucking in my shirt tail. I don’t think that happens to students today,” he said.

The alumni toured the North Campus and then visited together over a meal.

“In the last fifty years, the growth has been enormous. The College sees so many students now,” said Clodfelter.

The alumni included:

· Stan Bassinger

· Tommie Blanchard

· Ken Carter

· Larry Clodfelter

· Robert Eidson

· Larry M. Graham

· William Morrison (Long time WBTV engineer)

· Ray Smith

· Jim Spry

