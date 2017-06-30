Burke County woman wanted for failure to appear in court

Deputies are asking for the public's help searching for a woman who failed to appear in court Monday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Britton Nicole Metcalf failed to appear in the Burke County Superior Court Monday for felony probation charges.

Deputies described Metcalf as a white female, 5-foot-4 and around 135 pounds. Metcalf has brown hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff's office said Metcalf has a barcode and three skulls with bandanas tattooed on her left arm.

Metcalf's last known address is in the 4500 block of Rainhill Drive in Morganton, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said Metcalf also goes by the aliases of Britton Elofson.

If you know Metcalf's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-438-5500.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.