Woman wanted for prescription drug fraud

A woman is accused of obtaining fraudulent prescriptions from a Mooresville pharmacy in mid-June.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, a woman filled three fraudulent prescriptions at a pharmacy in Mooresville. Police did not say which pharmacy the incident occurred at.

If you have any information about this woman, you're asked to call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-331.

