Topgolf puts its plans for a second Charlotte location on hold

Topgolf said late Friday that it’s suspending its plans for a second location in Charlotte off West Mallard Creeek Church Road.

The company had planned to build a golf entertainment venue at the interchange of Interstate 85 and West Mallard Creeek Church Road, on a vacant tract of land. But neighbors have hotly contested the plans, which they worry would create more traffic and bring noise and light pollution.

“We remain excited about Topgolf’s potential to expand to the north Charlotte area, but we have decided to put on hold our plans for a location on West Mallard Creek Church Road,” said Morgan Wallace, Topgolf spokesperson. “To ensure we choose the best possible site for the community and our business, we want to carefully explore all options available.”

The developers, Charter Properties and Browder Real Estate Group, are seeking to have the 66-acre site rezoned for a Topgolf and up to 395 apartments. A vote by Charlotte City Council on the rezoning petition is scheduled for July 17. It’s unclear what effect Topgolf’s decision to look at other sites will have on that vote.

The developers couldn’t immediately be reached late Friday.

This is a developing story.