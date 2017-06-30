Gov. Cooper signs ‘Brunch Bill’ into law

Buying alcohol on Sunday mornings can now be a reality in some North Carolina locales.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 155, or the “Brunch Bill,” into law Friday, his office confirmed.

PREVIOUS: NC lawmakers introduce ‘brunch bill,’ would allow alcohol sales before noon Sunday

County commissioners and city councils can now pass ordinances allowing restaurants and retailers to sell alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays, instead of noon.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

RELATED: Here’s who’s coming between you and a Sunday morning mimosa – and why