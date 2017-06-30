Carolinas HealthCare to pay $6.5 million for fraudulent billing practices

Carolinas HealthCare has agreed to pay millions of dollars to settle a whistleblower lawsuit in which state and federal prosecutors also agreed to take part.

The lawsuit was filed by Mark McGuire, who is the laboratory director of operations at the Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, according to the legal complaint. McGuire’s complaint alleges the hospital system was over-billing the federal government for urine screening tests.

McGuire spent months trying to alert supervisors and hospital staff about the billing error to no avail, according to the complaint.

According to court documents, from 2011 to 2015, CHS conducted urine drug tests, categorized as “moderate complexity” tests by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but submitted claims that indicated the company had conducted “high complexity” tests. Claims submitted to federal health care programs include a code that identifies the services provided and that triggers a certain payment.

The government says federal health care programs paid CHS, and certain facilities under contract with CHS, approximately $80 more per test for the claims submitted with the higher paying code.

Both the United States Department of Justice and the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office joined McGuire’s suit.

On Friday, paperwork was filed to settle the case for $6.5 million.

“Medical service providers must respect public resources in government health care programs,” said U.S. Attorney Rose. “As more Americans struggle with healthcare costs, we must ensure that our programs are efficient and compliant. For those medical providers who seek to unlawfully and unfairly take advantage of government health care programs, this case resolution should serve as fair warning.”

“When health care companies try to boost their profits by billing federal health care programs for more expensive services than they actually provided, the Office of Inspector General will ensure they are held accountable for their deceptive schemes,” said Special Agent in Charge Jackson.

McGuire will receive $1,365,000 from the settlement.

A spokesman for the hospital did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

