CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Delmonico Selected to IL All-Star Squad

Nicky Delmonico Selected to IL All-Star Squad

Charlotte Slugger Hit His 11th Home Run of the Season Last Night



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Nicky Delmonico, who is hitting .273 (78-for-286) with 41 runs scored, 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, and 39 RBIs in 73 games this season with the Charlotte Knights, has been selected to the 2017 International League All-Star Team, as announced by the International League of Professional Baseball Clubs Inc. today. The 2017 Triple-A Baseball Game will be played in Tacoma, WA on Wednesday, July 12th.



Delmonico, 24, appeared in 72 games with the Knights last season after beginning the campaign with Double-A Birmingham. He hit .338 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs for the Barons before a promotion to Charlotte on May 24, 2016. He hit .246 (64-for-260) with seven home runs and 30 RBIs with the Knights last year. He was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on February 11, 2015.



Delmonico is the second Charlotte Knights player to earn a spot on this year’s IL All-Star squad. Yesterday, the International League announced their full roster with Charlotte second baseman Yoan Moncada being elected to the team. Moncada will not go to Tacoma, WA for the game. The 22-year-old Cuban native will play in the SiriusXM Futures Game on Sunday, July 9th in Miami, FL. Moncada earned MVP honors in last year’s SiriusXM Futures Game.



The Knights will open a four-game series against the Gwinnett Braves tonight from BB&T Ballpark. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the Knights will light-up the Uptown Charlotte skyline with post-game fireworks courtesy of BB&T & News Talk 1110 WBT. Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.



