Sources: Police know who killed bar owner, searching for gunman

It's coming up on a week since Nelson Sosa was shot and killed inside his bar on Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte. Police sources tell WBTV that investigators believe they know who did it, and have been searching for the shooter.

The shooting happened Saturday night after police say the 41-year-old owner had a conversation with another man - then the man started firing. Police have not said how many people were inside the business when the shots were fired.

A man who was in the parking lot that night said that a woman came running from inside the bar, yelling for someone to call the police.

WBTV checked public police records for the address on Tuckaseegee Road and found several reports, including two drug investigations by a police task force.

According to one report from March 24, police say they found cocaine in two plastic baggies.

The report states, "the cocaine was located in 2 individually wrapped clear plastic baggies each weighing 29.2 grams for a total of 58.4 grams located inside a white plastic grocery bag."

Besides the address of the strip mall, the report doesn't specify exactly where officers found the cocaine. It says it was indoors and the place was a "bar/tavern/nightclub." The strip mall where the bar is located also has a supermarket, an Asian grocery store, a hair salon, and a convenience store for Spanish food.

The other drug investigation happened a week earlier on March 17. The report states "8.1 grams of cocaine located in clear plastic bag."

According to the report, it was indoors and the business description is also a "bar/tavern/nightclub."

Because there's a homicide investigation ongoing, CMPD declined to answer any questions.

Federal agents with Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms told WBTV that, "ATF is involved in the homicide investigation but we will not be making any additional comments at this time."

There's no information publicly available yet to find out the results of the drug investigations, who had the cocaine, where exactly it was, or if anyone was arrested.

