Four facing drug charges in Yadkin County

Four people were arrested Thursday and are facing drug charges in Yadkin County.

According to the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Ryan Walker, 19, Jennifer Lauren Poplin, 34, Dennie Ray Wiley, 51, and Kelly Denise Freeman Greer, 43, were each charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

Walker was also charged with two counts of selling and delivering a schedule I controlled substance, two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance, felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer Lauren Poplin, 34, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance, felony sell and deliver schedule II, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II, misdemeanor maintain a dwelling for controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said Poplin had a order for arrest from Forsyth County for a charge of misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Wiley was also charged with felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

The four are being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center and are expected to have their court appearance July 3. Walker was given a $20,000 secured bond, deputies said. Poplin was given a $17,500 secured bond from Yadkin County and given a $1,000 secured bond from Forsyth County, according to the sheriff's office.

Wiley and Greer were both given a $10,000 secured bond.

Deputies said "schedule I controlled substances are considered extremely dangerous, highly addictive and have no accepted medical use."

