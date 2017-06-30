Weber gets another chance to impress the Hornets

When Briante Weber had a chance to show what he had during the 2016-17 season for the Charlotte Hornets, he impressed.

After 31 games in the G-League, he went thru two 10 day contracts with Charlotte before the team signed him to a multi year deal back on March 19th.

He gets another chance to show they made the right decision this next week when he will be the starting point guard for the Hornets in the Mountain Dew Orlando Summer League.

"It's a big step for me just to get my team organized because there are a lot of new faces out here," said Weber. "They are looking at me to direct and be the player-coach out here. But at the same time, I'm still new and trying to learn the culture around here."

Weber knows trying to lead a summer league team is a big task because the nature of the business.

"Everybody is playing for a job," said the 6 foot 2 guard. "You can expect everybody to go out there to get their own. At the same time it's for me to calm everybody down and say if you play as a team that you will achieve your goals as well as the team goals. It's all about me communicating and being the leader out there."

Weber played in the summer league last year for the Miami Heat.

With NBA free agency starting July 1st, the Hornets will be looking to solidify the point guard position by adding another PG to the roster. Weber knows this is just the business of the NBA.

During the 2015-16 season, he spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Miami Heat.

With so much experience in the league, Hornets summer league head coach Stephen Silas will lean heavily on Weber.

"Coach told me I'm going to be on you as much as I can because you're the one that's going to make this team go. I'm going to take full responsibility for all the mess ups, everything that is going on that court. I'm going to make sure everybody is in the right spot, running the show, and being the player-coach out there."

The Hornets first summer league game is Saturday when they take on Miami.

