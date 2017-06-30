Search underway for missing Lincoln County teen

Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Lincolnton teen who was last seen Thursday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Haley Snyder was last seen at her home on Kidville Road in Denver around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Deputies said Snyder is described as a white female, 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

If you've seen Snyder or know of her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.

