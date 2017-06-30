Missing Lincoln County teen found safe

Deputies say a Lincolnton teen who was reported missing after she was last seen Thursday was found safe Friday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Haley Snyder was reported missing after she was last seen at her home in Denver around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Just after 7 p.m. Friday, officials said Snyder was located at a convenience store in the Iron Station Area and returned to her home.

No further information has been released.

