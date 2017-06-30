Downed power lines causes Union County road closure - | WBTV Charlotte

Downed power lines causes Union County road closure

UNION COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

A Union County road has since reopened after being closed for several hours Friday afternoon due to downed power lines. 

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, Independence Boulevard (U.S. 74) between Smith Farm Road and and Chestnut Parkway was shut down in the eastbound and westbound lanes around 1 p.m. 
 

A spokeswoman with Duke Energy said a truck pulled down phone and power lines. Duke Energy estimated the repairs would last around two hours before the road could reopen.  

Deputies tweeted around 3:10 p.m. that the westbound lane of U.S. 74 between Indian Trail and Stallings Road had reopened. 

Matthews Fire said both lanes on U.S. 74 reopened just before 3:30 p.m. but said people should expect delays in the area for several hours. 

