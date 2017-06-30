Downed power lines causes Union County road closure

A Union County road has since reopened after being closed for several hours Friday afternoon due to downed power lines.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, Independence Boulevard (U.S. 74) between Smith Farm Road and and Chestnut Parkway was shut down in the eastbound and westbound lanes around 1 p.m.



Power lines down across US 74 between Smith Farm and Chestnut Pkwy. Both EB and WB lanes closed Duke Energy on way. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) June 30, 2017

A spokeswoman with Duke Energy said a truck pulled down phone and power lines. Duke Energy estimated the repairs would last around two hours before the road could reopen.

Deputies tweeted around 3:10 p.m. that the westbound lane of U.S. 74 between Indian Trail and Stallings Road had reopened.

Westbound lane of US 74 between Indian Trail and Stallings now open. Power line repair continuing. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) June 30, 2017

Matthews Fire said both lanes on U.S. 74 reopened just before 3:30 p.m. but said people should expect delays in the area for several hours.

****UPDATE**** Both lanes of 74 are now open. Residual delays should be expected for several hours. Please exercise patience. — MATTHEWS FIRE & EMS (@MatthewsFireEMS) June 30, 2017

