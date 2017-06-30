One injured in north Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

One injured in north Charlotte shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in north Charlotte Friday. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Arden Street. 

The person received minor injuries.

Police say this was an accidental shooting. 

