Novant, Carolinas HealthCare to start sharing patient records electronically

Carolinas Medical Center is the flagship hospital of Charlotte-based Carolinas HealthCare System. (Source: Mark Hames | The Charlotte Observer)

Novant Health and Carolinas HealthCare System announced Wednesday an agreement to share patient medical records electronically between the two organizations, the largest health care systems in the Charlotte region.

The voluntary move will improve the quality and coordination of care for patients who use both systems by allowing doctors and clinicians to access portions of electronic medical records, the organizations said. The arrangement takes effect immediately.

“What used to take days or weeks to receive patient information from another health system will now be near instantaneous,” Craig Richardville, chief information and analytics officer for Carolinas HealthCare, said in a statement.

Wednesday’s arrangement between Charlotte-based Carolinas HealthCare and Winston-Salem-based Novant will include approximately 9 million patient records, the systems said. Patient information that may be exchanged will include demographics, test results, diagnoses and visit summaries.

The rival nonprofit systems also hailed the move as a “significant step” toward improving efficiencies through reducing re-admissions and duplicated tests and procedures, which they said can also reduce costs for patients.

Carolinas HealthCare, the state’s largest hospital system, runs Carolinas Medical Center and more than 40 other hospitals. Novant’s network includes 14 hospitals, including Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood.