Fire breaks out at auto store in Denver

A fire sparked at NAPA Automotive in Denver Thursday night.

The Denver Fire Department says it happened at the NAPA on Highway 16.

"A quick aggressive attack was made and the fire is under control," firefighters posted on Facebook around 10:39 p.m. "Crews will continue to operate to ventilate, overhaul, and assist owners with salvage."

The East Lincoln, Sherrills Ford, and Pumpkin Center assisted the Denver Fire Department.

A cause of the fire was not released.

No injuries were reported.

