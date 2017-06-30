Fourth of July gas prices could be the lowest since 2005

In short, a First Alert Day – our way of providing you a “head’s up” – has been declared for Friday because of cool, cloudy and wet weather coming our way.More >>
Americans should set a record for travel over the holiday weekend with 44.2 million people expected to travel 50 miles or more away from their homes using all forms of transportation, according to AAA.More >>
North Meck Rescue tweeted photos of the wreck, which happened on I-77 northbound near Interstate 485.More >>
The fire broke out at a home in the 2000 block of Shorthorn Street.More >>
Police identified 36-year-old Courtney Javon McCain as a person of interest in the case and say he should be considered "armed and dangerous."More >>
