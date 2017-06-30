Vehicle overturns on I-77 north in Huntersville - | WBTV Charlotte

Vehicle overturns on I-77 north in Huntersville

(Source: North Meck Rescue | Twitter) (Source: North Meck Rescue | Twitter)
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

An overturned vehicle blocked part of Interstate 77 northbound in Huntersville early Friday morning. 

North Meck Rescue tweeted photos of the wreck, which happened on I-77 northbound near Interstate 485.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the vehicle to overturn. 

Crews tweeted about the wreck around 12:42 a.m.

