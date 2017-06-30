Vehicle overturns on I-77 north in Huntersville

An overturned vehicle blocked part of Interstate 77 northbound in Huntersville early Friday morning.

North Meck Rescue tweeted photos of the wreck, which happened on I-77 northbound near Interstate 485.

North Meck Rescue, Medic, & @LongCreekFD on scene 77NB after 485 with vehicle overturned. Also, we are now in our last 24 hours of service. pic.twitter.com/S1VNYh0G4R — North Meck Rescue (@northmeckrescue) June 30, 2017

There's no word on injuries or what caused the vehicle to overturn.

Crews tweeted about the wreck around 12:42 a.m.

