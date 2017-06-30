Two adults, child escape northeast Charlotte house fire

Three people were displaced in a northeast Charlotte house fire Friday morning caused by a discarded cigarette, the Charlotte Fire Department says.

The fire broke out at a home in the 2000 block of Shorthorn Street.

Firefighters say the flames reached the gas meter, which fed the fire until Piedmont Gas was able to cut off the gas.

Smoke detectors alerted the two adults and child inside the home, who were not hurt.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries from falling embers. He was evaluated on scene and released.

The home appears to be a total loss.

Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

