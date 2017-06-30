Shooter being sought in Lancaster double homicide

At least one person who opened fire in a deadly shooting at the Palmetto Place Apartment complex Thursday night is being sought, Lancaster police say.

Police Chief Scott Grant says a Subaru driven by Courtney McCain traveled into the parking lot complex and someone inside the car started shooting.

Rakeem Patterson, 21, and Markevis Foster, 22, were killed. A third victim was shot in the leg but is expected to be okay.

McCain turned himself in around 4 a.m. Friday. He is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Police say there were possibly two other people in the Subaru with McCain. They say McCain was only driving the vehicle, and they are questioning him about who fired the gun. They did not release what type of gun was used.

Family members of Patterson and Foster say the two were best friends. They were reportedly playing cards outside of the Palmetto Place Apartments Thursday when the shooting happened.

A neighbor who was sitting on his front porch during the incident says the Subaru pulled into the complex, backed into a car, then opened fire in front of the apartment where Patterson and Foster were.

Family members of both victims say they were not in gangs, and they have no idea why someone would shoot at them. They were familiar with Courtney McCain, but do not know if there was any conflict.

Scott says he does not know if this is gang-related right now.

He says Foster was the victim of another shooting about 4 months ago but says this does not appear to be related.

