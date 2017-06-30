Shooter being sought in Lancaster double homicide

Ready to get your party on for the Fourth? Here are more than two dozen suggestions for ways to celebrate your independence over the next four days, all either free or cheap.More >>
Ready to get your party on for the Fourth? Here are more than two dozen suggestions for ways to celebrate your independence over the next four days, all either free or cheap.More >>
A man has turned himself in to police in connection to a Lancaster shooting that left two people dead Thursday night.More >>
A man has turned himself in to police in connection to a Lancaster shooting that left two people dead Thursday night.More >>
"They had just towed by both of the ones I had been filming and they had no idea there were sharks in the water."More >>
"They had just towed by both of the ones I had been filming and they had no idea there were sharks in the water."More >>
Police said Jeremy Dewayne Gibson pursued the girl online and went to her home to have sex with her, but when he arrived, her family tackled him to the ground.More >>
Police said Jeremy Dewayne Gibson pursued the girl online and went to her home to have sex with her, but when he arrived, her family tackled him to the ground.More >>
The Denver Fire Department says it happened at the NAPA on Highway 16.More >>
The Denver Fire Department says it happened at the NAPA on Highway 16.More >>