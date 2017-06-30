Man turns himself in, charged in connection to Lancaster double homicide

A man has turned himself in to police in connection to a Lancaster shooting that left two people dead Thursday night.

Lancaster police say officers were called to a shooting around 8:20 p.m. at the Palmetto Place Apartments, where they found three people shot.

One of the victims, identified by the Lancaster County coroner as 21-year-old Rakeem Patterson, was pronounced dead at Springs Memorial Hospital. A second person, identified as 22-year-old Markevis Foster, was airlifted to Charlotte where they were also pronounced dead.

The third person shot suffered minor injuries.

Police initially identified 36-year-old Courtney Javon McCain as a person of interest in the case and said he should be considered "armed and dangerous." According to police, he later turned himself in and has been charged with one count of accessory after the fact of murder.

The Lancaster Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately at 803-283-3313 or to call the anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040. Autopsies are pending for Patterson and Foster.

