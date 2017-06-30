FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain moving in now

Good morning everyone. Today is Friday, June 30. Ready for the weekend?? This is Christine Sperow getting you caught up on what we're talking about this morning. There is a lot to cover so make sure you wake up with WBTV News This Morning so you know what's going on!
BALLANTYNE: Two girls are pretty shaken up after someone tried to rob them at a popular shopping center! The crime happened at Stonecrest Shopping Center and the robber was armed with a knife. Police need your help solving this case. Make sure to tune in for details.
Lancaster County, SC. A double homicide investigation is happening right now in Lancaster, S.C. A triple shooting left two people dead. We have a picture of the person of interest police say is armed and dangerous. WBTV's Mark Davenport will share that information during his report right at 5 a.m.
Dramatic images from the scene of a house fire in northeast Charlotte. Huge flames were shooting through the roof of the home on Shorthorn Street. WBTV's Micah Smith has been on the scene all night learning about how the family who was inside when the fire happened got out.
Big shakeup at the Charlotte Fire Department. Chief Jon Hanna, who has faced criticism in recent years, announces his retirement. What does this mean for the department that works to save lives and keep your neighborhoods safe? Who will lead the department now?
One of the big highlights of 4th of July is setting off fireworks. We'll tell you the warning Charlotte city leaders are issuing about illegal fireworks.
FIRST ALERT DAY: At this moment, the western part of our viewing area is seeing showers right now. It continues to head toward Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. As you as turn on your TV Meteorologist Al Conklin will be pinpointing where the rainfall is so you're prepared. This will impact the morning commute this morning!
Charlotte's top fireman, Chief Jon Hannan, is set to retire at the end of August, according to a release sent out by the city of Charlotte Thursday evening.More >>
A Charlotte man has been charged by federal prosecutors with lying to agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation about his efforts to help someone he thought was traveling to Syria to join ISIS.More >>
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mecklynn Road and Cove Way.More >>
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Molly Spearman has been pushing for additional money to replace most of the state’s buses, many of which were purchased in 1994 and 1995.More >>
In short, a First Alert Day – our way of providing you a “head’s up” – has been declared for Friday because of cool, cloudy and wet weather coming our way.More >>
