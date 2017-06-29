Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Iredell County

One person was killed when they were struck by a vehicle in Iredell County Thursday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mecklynn Road and Cove Way in southern Iredell County. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters said no one else was injured.

Officials have not said what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed. The NC Highway Patrol is heading the investigation.

No names have been released.

