Terror connection?

A Waxhaw man is facing charges tonight after federal agents say he tried to help someone fly to Syria to join the Islamic State. 29-year-old Alexander Smith was arrested after agents raided his home.

Get ready for rain. Tomorrow will be a soggy First Alert Day as clouds will roll in bringing widespread rain and temperatures in the 70’s. It will taper back by evening with a few lingering thunderstorms possible.

Charlotte’s Fire Chief announces his retirement. Tonight, after some recent controversy within the department, we’re asking why after 38 years with CFD is Jon Hannan hanging up his turnout gear.

We learned the cause of an explosion that damaged a building on the campus of Murray State University in Kentucky. Officials say a gas line ruptured causing the blast.

