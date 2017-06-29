We are 100 DAYS AWAY from Race for the Cure on October 7th. We have been planning and are now finally ready to unveil our #TeamMolly link!

GO HERE: http://charlotte.info-komen.org/goto/teammolly2017

We'd love to have you join us. It's an incredible morning full of love. For $25 you get on the team, TWO t-shirts (a Susan G. Komen Charlotte shirt, and a new WBTV News #TeamMolly shirt), and the knowledge you're helping beat this nasty disease.

And... a new route this year! Still in Uptown Charlotte, but we'll start at Romare Bearden Park. Not as spread out.

Go to the link above for more information and to sign up. And please feel free to share.

THANK YOU.

We're excited!

Molly

PS: If you know you can't be there the morning of October 7th, but still want to join the team and get the t-shirts, you can register to "Sleep in for a Cure". Just go the link, click "Join the team" and follow instructions.

