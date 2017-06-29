Charlotte Fire Department Chief Jon Hannan to retire Aug. 31

Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck in the Steele Creek area of southwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon.More >>
Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck in the Steele Creek area of southwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
A Charlotte man has been charged by federal prosecutors with lying to agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation about his efforts to help someone he thought was traveling to Syria to join ISIS.More >>
A Charlotte man has been charged by federal prosecutors with lying to agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation about his efforts to help someone he thought was traveling to Syria to join ISIS.More >>
On Saturday, 30,000 first-year medical residents begin work and new rules taking effect that same day could add eight or more hours to their shifts.More >>
On Saturday, 30,000 first-year medical residents begin work and new rules taking effect that same day could add eight or more hours to their shifts.More >>
Charlotte's top fireman, Chief Jon Hannan, is set to retire at the end of August, according to a release sent out by the city of Charlotte Thursday evening.More >>
Charlotte's top fireman, Chief Jon Hannan, is set to retire at the end of August, according to a release sent out by the city of Charlotte Thursday evening.More >>