Charlotte Fire Department Chief Jon Hannan to retire Aug. 31

Charlotte's top fireman, Chief Jon Hannan, is set to retire at the end of August, according to a release sent out by the city of Charlotte Thursday evening.

The release says Hannan announced his retirement Thursday and it will be effective August 31.

"It has been a pleasure and honor to be part of this great fire department," Hannan said in a memo to his staff. "I am continuously amazed by what you can accomplish, every division in this organization is the best at what it does. I could go on forever but that has never been my way."

"I have come to realize that what I can do to move the department forward and up has been accomplished," he continued. "It is time for me to pass it on and I will be retiring effective August 31 of this year. Continue to do your duty and make a difference wherever you can, always lean forward!"

Hannan joined the Charlotte Fire Department in 1978 as a dispatcher and was promoted to serve in a variety of roles with increasing responsibility. In 2007, he was named fire chief of the Charlotte Fire Department.

