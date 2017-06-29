MMA fighter who pooped during fight: I could 'totally' do diaper commercials

An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.

Justine Kisk is a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) female fighter who faced Felice Herrig in UFC Fight Night 112 Sunday in Oklahoma City. The fight was nationally televised by Fox Sports 1.

Kisk is also from Cramerton and is a former South Point High School athlete.

While that national exposure should have been a good thing, it made what happened to Kisk even more embarrassing.

To put it nicely, Kisk pooped herself during the fight.

"I was humiliated and was like 'how do I reach out to my fans?'" she said during an interview on The Domenick Nati Show. "The bell went off and I noticed something and was like 'what is that smell?' thinking it was a referee. Did he just pass gas or something? And think I looked on the floor and then I see myself and I'm like 'oh no. Oh my God, that's me'."

Kisk said that her defense mechanism told her to leave the ring and clean herself up, but she didn't want to be rude to Herrig, who just won the match.

"I swear, me standing still waiting for her hand up and he made the word 'unanimous' into like ten syllables," she joked. "It was that slow for me. I wanted to raise her hand up, shake it and go."

Kisk, who laughed and joked during the interview, said that she was surprised that she didn't feel it happened.

"I guess I was too busy getting the [expletive] choked out of me.," she joked. "I have to own it. Everything is high-definition and there were a billion cameras."

**Click below to listen to the entire interview. Warning: There is some foul language involved.**

And with all the cameras come all the social media postings. Video of the incident was posted all over the internet.

Kisk posted a message of her own on Twitter shortly after it happened.

"I am a warrior, and I will never quit #ShitHappens haha be back soon," she wrote to her fans.

I am a warrior, and I will never quit #ShitHappens haha be back soon. — Justine Kish (@JustineKish) June 26, 2017

She said Dana White, president of the UFC, called her the next day to check on her. She said he was proud of the way she handled the incident and took it head on.

Kisk said the incident has given her a ton of exposure and she's even gotten some potential sponsorship offers from companies.

She said a company, DUDE Wipes, reached out to her and they are still in negotiations. According to the company's website, Dude Wipes are certified flushable butt wipes that use 100% biodegradable material.

She said another company reached out and said: "we know we can't sponsor you, but can we send you some stuff?"

Kisk joked that she could 'totally' do commercials for adult diapers if needed.

"I'm not above it. They have to be sold," she said. "I'm already imagining some fun commercials I could do with it."

She was asked if she remembers what she had to eat before the big match and joked that maybe she ate a little too much fiber.

"I swear, I promise I went to the bathroom like 20 times," she said. "That's all part of pre-fight stuff. I didn't think anything was left in my system."

