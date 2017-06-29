CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Roster Moves

Today’s Roster Moves – June 29, 2017

C Rob Brantly signed by Chicago White Sox organization, assigned to Charlotte

RHP Juan Minaya recalled to Chicago

Roster 25 active



Notes: Catcher Rob Brantly was signed by the Chicago White Sox organization today and assigned to Charlotte. Brantly, 27, hit .298 (50-for-168) with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 46 games for Triple-A Louisville this season. A former member of the White Sox organization, he appeared in 23 games with the Knights in 2015 and hit .291 (25-for-86) with four home runs and 16 RBIs … RHP Juan Minaya, who was added to Charlotte’s roster officially yesterday after he was optioned to the team from Chicago, was recalled back to the White Sox today. Minaya is 0-1 with three saves and a 2.08 ERA in 10 games with the Knights this season.





