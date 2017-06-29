CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Moncada Elected To IL All-Star Team

Yoan Moncada Elected to IL All-Star Squad

Number One Prospect in Baseball Hitting .280 This Season with the Charlotte Knights



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Second baseman Yoan Moncada, who is hitting .280 (72-for-257) with 50 runs scored, nine doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 29 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases in 65 games with the Charlotte Knights this season, has been elected to the International League All-Star Team, as announced by the International League of Professional Baseball Clubs Inc. this morning.



Ranked as the number one prospect in Major League Baseball by MLB.com and Baseball America, Moncada is currently third in the IL in runs scored (50), and tied for fourth in stolen bases (15). The 2017 Triple-A Baseball All-Star Game will take place in Tacoma, WA on Wednesday, July 12. Last year, the game was played at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte.



Earlier this season (May 1), the Chicago White Sox named Moncada as their Minor League Player of the Month for the month of April. During the first month of the season, the 22-year-old hit .314 (27-for-86) with 16 runs scored, four home runs, seven RBIs, and six stolen bases in 21 games for the Knights. He earned International League Batter of the Week honors on May 8 after hitting .500 (11-for-22) with eight runs scored, two home runs, and four RBIs from May 1-7.



In 2015, the Cuban native earned South Atlantic League Post-Season All-Star honors. Last season, he earned Carolina League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star honors. He was also named Most Valuable Player of the 2016 All-Star Futures Game on July 10, 2016 in San Diego, CA.



The Knights will conclude their four-game series against the Columbus Clippers from BB&T Ballpark tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game. RHP Reynaldo Lopez (5-4, 4.48) will get the start for the Knights against LHP Ryan Merritt (6-5, 3.68) for the Clippers. Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.





