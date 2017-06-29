New Aviation Director named for Rowan County Airport

Kevin Davis has been selected for the position of Rowan County Aviation Director.

Approximately 58 applications were received and 7 interviews were conducted to narrow the candidate pool, which resulted in 3 finalists.

The 3 finalists participated in a rigorous written examination followed by a Panel Interview consisting of Directors, Commissioners and the Airport Advisory Board.

County Manager Aaron Church stated, “This is a very important position for Rowan County and we were fortunate to have a large pool of qualified candidates. Kevin rose to the top and we are fortunate to have him join our team.”

Davis has over 3 years of experience working as an Airport Operations Officer for Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the 5th busiest airport in North America.

Davis also served as an Airport Consultant with Newton & Associates, Inc., an aviation industry consulting firm.

Davis is a Career Pilot and earned a Master’s in Business Administration with a concentration in Public Administration from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. His certificate in Aviation Management was earned at Guilford Technical Community College.

Davis is a member of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) and a AAAE Certified Employee in Airfield Operations. He is currently enrolled in the AAAE Accredited Airport Executive Program.

Commissioner Craig Pierce stated, “The Airport is at a critical growing state and Kevin has the enthusiasm and education to take us to the next level. Kevin is a true professional, down to earth and very likable. I think the community will benefit for years to come from his expertise.”

Davis, a native of Winston-Salem, is an Eagle Scout and enjoys restoring classic muscle cars, flying aircraft and attending air shows. He recalled that “The Rowan County Airport was the very first place I landed a plane many years ago. This opportunity is a blessing and I look forward to becoming a part of the community while leading the airport.” Davis starts on July 17th and the County will host a reception at the airport for the public to meet Davis in August.

Chairman Greg Edds said, “The airport is a vital part of our community generating over 700 jobs and having an economic impact of almost one hundred million dollars. We are at a critical point and we believe Kevin has the skills necessary to take us to the next level. Kevin is a talented aviation professional who is energetic and eager to make a strong, positive impact at the Rowan County Airport.”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.