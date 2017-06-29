TeamNOSugar Success Story: Charlotte Woman loses nearly 50 lbs

Fonda Nesbitt was tired of not being able to breath. The Charlotte woman had tried ‘diets’ before and said nothing ever quite stuck. And, with a history of diabetes and high blood pressure in her family, she knew she couldn’t afford not to get healthy and lose some weight.

After seeing my story – and the success I’ve had on #TeamNOSugar, Fonda was inspired to join the movement and change her life. She stopped by WBTV News First at 4:00 on Thursday to share her success story: in five months she’s lost nearly 50lbs!

Her main reason for getting healthy? Making sure she’s around to watch her grandchildren, ages one and five years old, grow up! Oh, and did I mention she’s 56 years young!? If she is what 56 looks like then sign. me. up!

I’m always looking for success stories to share because it’s so important to show others this CAN be done. It’s not just me. I’m not an anomaly. I believe in “each one, teach one.” If you are willing to put in the work, the discipline and the willpower – then you absolutely can see life-changing results. Period!

Check out our interview in the video above to hear more of Fonda’s story and why she kept going even when she slipped and gave in to temptation – especially anything chocolate!

**Editor’s Note: Please consult your doctor before starting any new health and wellness plan.**

