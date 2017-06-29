Record parking revenues at Charlotte-Douglas total nearly $1 million a week

This weekend, many of you may be heading out of town for the Fourth of July holiday, and leaving your car at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport will help the airport’s bottom line.

Parking revenues at the airport brought in an average of $1 million a week for the last fiscal year at Charlotte-Douglas International. A statement released to WBTV from airport spokesperson Lee Davis states the airport is experiencing what’s being called a historic high.

“Total public parking revenue in Fiscal Year 2016 is $51,674,000,” Davis said.

Every time a traveler gets on a plane, the airport gets a $3 Passenger Facility Charge. Numbers from the previous year are more than $59 million, according to Davis.

Airport officials said The PFC Revenues collected in 2016 - $59,171,000 - were slightly less than total PFCs generated in 2015 - $60,238,000. Record revenues are driving airport construction projects.

Simply put, what's made at the airport is spent there and goes nowhere else in city government.

With the current fiscal year coming to an end, Davis said new numbers should be released in two to three months.

