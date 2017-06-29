On The Go With Stro: Learning to be a catcher

This year I played catcher for the WBTV softball team, so I decided for this month's On The Go With Stro I would learn what it takes to be a catcher for Charlotte's MiLB team, the Knights.

Watch the video for more!

Special thanks to the Charlotte Knights, Tommy Viola, and catcher Carson Blair for this opportunity!

