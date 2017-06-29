Man charged with murder in deadly Shelby shooting

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting which prompted a homicide investigation Sunday.

According to the Shelby Police Department, Davaughia O'Bryant Snipes, 26, was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Jimmy Dean Robbs Jr.

Officers said Robbs was shot in the 500 block of Suttle Street before going to CHS-Cleveland around 8:25 p.m. Sunday, where he later died.

No motives have been released.

Snipes was taken to the Cleveland County Law Enforcement Center where he is being held without bond, police said. Snipes is expected to have his first court appearance Friday morning.

