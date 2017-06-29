Local Jewish mothers take trip of a lifetime to the Holy Land

They’re calling it ‘a trip of a lifetime.’ Eight Charlotte-area Jewish mothers are on a “Momentum” journey to Israel as part of the Jewish Women’s Renaissance Project (JWRP) and Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs.

Jodi Valenstein, a mother and marketing representative at Comforcare, is one of the woman who are on the trip.

“It has been a dream of mine to see the Holy Land, but I never had the opportunity until now. I can’t wait to share this once-in-a-lifetime experience with family and friends,” Valenstein said of her trip to Israel.

Joining Valenstein are Bonnie Bornstein, Lori Jackowitz, Amy Lamparello, Susan Meyer, Sara Oppenheim, Laurie Sheinhaus and Lori Traficanti.

The eight-day trip takes the women from Galilee city of Safed to the mountaintop fortress of Masada. While this is a chance to visit historical sights of their heritage, the goal is also to help the women make a deeper connection with their Jewish faith.

Ultimately, the project wants the woman's experiences to have a ripple effect on their families as well as the communities in where they live, which includes Charlotte, Waxhaw and Tega Cay.

The journey “is part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen Israel’s relationship with Diaspora communities around the world,” said Dvir Kahana, who is the director-general of Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs.

“We are extremely proud of our strategic partnership with the JWRP. We share the vision of empowering Jewish women worldwide as leaders of the next generation with the ability and drive to raise children who are proud of their identity and strongly connected to Israel,” Kahana said.

The Jewish Women’s Renaissance Project was founded in 2008. The Momentum trips have been experienced by over 10,000 women from 26 countries.

“Our philosophy from the beginning has always been: Inspire a woman, you inspire a family. Inspire enough families, you can change a community. Inspire enough communities, you can change the world,” said Lori Palatnik, the JWRP’s founding director.

The local moms return from Israel July 3.

You can learn more about JWRP here: jwrp.org

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.