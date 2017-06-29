'Slightly elevated' levels of acid in Concord water, city says water poses no immediate health risk

The City of Concord has found "slightly elevated" levels of haloacetic acid in the city's water, city officials said Thursday.

City officials are telling residents not to worry, because they say the acid is a natural occurring organic compound that is found in water and can be elevated by heavy rainfall. The acid in the water does not pose an immediate health risk, according to the city.

The city says the water is tested quarterly, and the city will sample the water again in August.

If you are a Concord resident, you do not need to change your water usage, the city said.

A spokesperson with the city said there is no need to notify your doctor unless you have some type of underlying medical condition.

