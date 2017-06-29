Fights break out at "Stop the Violence" rally for slain teenager

Just two days after a South Point High School senior was shot and killed in Rock Hill, more violence broke out at the teen’s vigil Tuesday night.

Dozens of people showed up to Arcade-Victoria Park off Sunset Drive and Roddey Street on Tuesday for a “Stop the Violence” vigil in honor of 17-year-old Quan Torbit.

Torbit was killed Sunday night while at the park. A group of people met there for a physical fight between two girls who had been arguing over Facebook.

Police say when the fight was getting broken up, shots rang out. Torbit was shot and a 20-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet. The woman survived, but Torbit was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Demetric Houze, 26, is charged with murder in Torbit’s death. Timothy Holley, 20, was also charged in connection to the shooting. He is facing charges of firing a weapon in city limits and unlawful use of a firearm.

Tuesday, the community held a vigil in Torbit’s honor. Police say when the vigil was wrapping up, several fights broke out among the crowd.

A few plainly-dressed officers who were in the crowd to monitor the situation called for back-up. According to the police report, when uniformed officers arrived most of the crowd started running.

A juvenile was taken into custody after reportedly yelling profanities in the middle of the street.

Another teen, 17-year-old Zacharia Ashley, is accused of yelling profanities directly at police officers. Police say Ashley ran away, was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct after a brief foot chase.

Ashley also had an outstanding warrant from the Rock Hill Police Department.

"It's sad that you have a vigil for such a sad, tragic event and then fist fights break out. I can't understand it. There's been a lot of discussion today both here and out the community and nobody understands what they were thinking," Rock Hill Public Information Officer Mark Bollinger said.

Police say they do not anticipate making any more arrests in the original shooting on Sunday, but they are looking for more information from witnesses.

If you have any information please contact Rock Hill Police.

