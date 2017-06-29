Boone man facing five charges of indecent liberties with a child

A Watauga County man is accused of inappropriately touching a child.

According to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old Michael Dean Powers, of Boone, was charged with five counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies say Powers knew the alleged victim.

Powers was arrested and was given a bond of $100,000. Powers is expected to have his first court appearance July 21.

