Arrests made in string of Charlotte convenience store robberies

Two men have been arrested in a recent string of convenience store robberies in the Charlotte area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Thursday that 37-year-old David Lechristopher Thomas was identified as a suspect in robberies at two east Charlotte Quick Trips. Brandon Jovan Hallums, 23, was identified by police as the suspect in robberies at two other convenience stores.

Police say Thomas went into the Quick Trip in the 7200 block of The Plaza, pulled out a gun and demanded property around 3:39 a.m. Tuesday before fleeing the scene.

A few hours later, around 5:18 a.m., Thomas went into the Quick Trip located in the 6700 block of Albemarle Road, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded property, police say. After obtaining the property, he reportedly fled the scene.

Police say Thomas went into the 7-Eleven in the 4800 block of Brookshire Boulevard, pulled out a gun and demanded property Wednesday. The same morning, Thomas also robbed the Xpress Mart in the 7800 block of Nations Ford Road, police say.

Officers located a vehicle used in the robberies Wednesday and say they encountered Hallums, who matched the robbery suspect description.

Hallums was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and served warrants for resisting arrest.

Officers arrested Thomas at his home Thursday morning and took him in to be interviewed. He was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

