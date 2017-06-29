28 great free (or cheap) ways to celebrate the 4th of July in and around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (Jody Mace and Theoden Janes/Charlotte Observer) -

Ready to get your party on for the Fourth? Here are more than two dozen suggestions for ways to celebrate your independence over the next four days, all either free or cheap.

Friday

Belmont Party in the Park Concert Series: Belmont’s Independence Day celebration features live music from The Extraordinaires, food trucks including Bebo’s Mac Shack and Carolina Smash Truck, and a fireworks display. 6-10 p.m. (music starts at 7).

Saturday

Red, White and Blue Lawn Party with Fireworks : Enjoy a festive event at The Ballantyne’s Golf Pavilion from 5:30-9:30 p.m. with live music, food trucks, local N.C. beer, games and fireworks. Picnic blankets or patio folding chairs are recommended. Festive red, white and blue attire encouraged. This event is open to the public and has no admission fee. Food and beverages are available at à la carte pricing. Coolers and pets are not permitted at this event. Public event parking is available at 13024 and 13034 Ballantyne Corporate Place parking decks, a short walk to the golf pavilion.

Enjoy a festive event at The Ballantyne’s Golf Pavilion from 5:30-9:30 p.m. with live music, food trucks, local N.C. beer, games and fireworks. Picnic blankets or patio folding chairs are recommended. Festive red, white and blue attire encouraged. This event is open to the public and has no admission fee. Food and beverages are available at à la carte pricing. Coolers and pets are not permitted at this event. Public event parking is available at 13024 and 13034 Ballantyne Corporate Place parking decks, a short walk to the golf pavilion. Charlotte Symphony : Celebrate the Fourth early with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s final Summer Pops concert of the season at Symphony Park at SouthPark. $16 for adults, $5 for ages 13-18, kids 12 and younger free. Reid’s SouthPark (4331 Barclay Downs Dr.) will serve hot dogs and burgers for pick-up in addition to its grab-and-go items, which customers can enjoy on the grass during the Symphony’s Celebrate America! performance. Gates open at 5 p.m., prelude performances start at 7 p.m. Charlotte Symphony performs at 8:15 p.m. Fireworks follow.

Country music singer Collin Raye will be featured at the Denver Area Business Association’s 17th annual 4th of July event. This free show will also have performances from Kelby Costner, Bruce Hedrick, Ben Cockman and Eternal Vision appearing. Gates open 4 p.m. at East Lincoln High School, 6471 N.C. 73. Concert starts at 5 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Matthews People’s Parade: Meets at the Town Hall Green at 5 p.m. for bike- and wagon-decorating, and the parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Followed by concert by The Entertainers at 7 p.m. at Stumptown Park, along with bounce houses, food trucks, crafts and balloon gifts.

Monday

Lowe’s YMCA Summer Celebration : The Mooresville Y (170 Joe Knox Ave.) hosts local entertainment and food, kid-friendly activities andfireworks. Bring a blanket and chairs, and arrive early. The schedule: 4-5:15 p.m. Indefinite Band; 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. The Matt Stratford Band; 8:45 p.m. Maddie Huecker performing the National Anthem; 9 p.m. Fireworks Spectacular.

Harrisburg celebrates with a two-day festival at Harrisburg Park, with live music, amusements and lots more. Hours are 4-10:30 p.m. Monday and 4-11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both days end with fireworks displays. On Tuesday, the festival is preceded by a parade on Hwy. 49, which starts at 9 a.m. and proceeds to the park. 4th of July Festival at U.S. National Whitewater Center : Festival begins on Monday and continues to Tuesday. Includes live music followed by a fireworks display each night. Live music includes Lucero, Banditos, Coddle Creek, Yonder Mountain String Band, more. Admission is free. Parking is $5.

A fireworks display follows the game. Also, the Intimidators guarantee that they will win. If they lose, you’ll get a ticket to a future game. Red White and Boom : 5:30-10:30 p.m. in Old Town in Rock Hill, S.C. There’s a kids’ zone (there’s a fee for this), a free concert, and fireworks at 10 p.m.

5:30-10:30 p.m. in Old Town in Rock Hill, S.C. There’s a kids’ zone (there’s a fee for this), a free concert, and fireworks at 10 p.m. Fireworks after Charlotte Knights Game: On Monday, there will be fireworks at BB&T Ballpark after the Charlotte Knights game.

Tuesday